The third full length snowboard film from the Rome SDS. Two years in the making, the film includes footage from across North America, Europe and Japan, highlighting some of the most progressive, exciting snowboarding taking place today. From vast backcountry landscapes with endless powder, to urban handrail missions, The Shred Remains touches on all aspects of modern snowboarding. Plus enjoy all 4 bonus features, including the Am Bonus, Jib Farm Bonus, Lazz Bonus, and Party Bar Bonus! The Shred Remains features riding from professional snowboarders LNP, MFR, Stale Sandbech, Rusty Ockenden, Bjorn Leines, Will Lavigne, Johnny Lazz, and Marie Hucal, as well as a heavy showing from the AmArmy.