Shrews are small, lovely and always hungry mammals… which Happen to have some epic adventures! When dark shadow is cast upon the Valley of Shrews an old prophecy is remembered: the Great Enemy, destroyer of all life in the forest will bring doom to all shrews. But there is also an optimistic part of the legend – the shrew of destiny will come to aid its tribe in the darkest hour. But what if the chosen one turns out to be the smallest, weakest and honestly not-so-bright shrew?