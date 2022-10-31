Not Available

The Shutdown

    This short, picturesque film is the debut of filmmaker Adam Stafford. At night, the boring, drab green landscape near the Scottish villages of Falkirk and Grangemouth transforms into a mysterious, almost divine black and orange purgatory. Torches illuminate the discharge of the chemical factories and the smokestacks seem like a silent city. Bissett grew up in this industrial environment and talks about the accident in the factory that left his father disfigured. - See more at: https://www.idfa.nl/industry/tags/project.aspx?id=7b2d6789-f100-4829-9d9c-e36465fafd9b#sthash.DoE67IHW.dpuf

