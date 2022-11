Not Available

The fair-skinned gym teacher keeps catching 13-year-old Byeo-ri’s eye, but it is difficult to approach the gym teacher as she is constantly surrounded by other students. On the day of the fitness test, Byeo-ri can’t tell whether her racing heart is because of the shuttle run or the gym teacher. The film delicately captures the 13-year-old’s emotions, which go high and low through the secret glances and the teacher’s smallest gestures.