The Sicilian Girl

Inspired to a true story, on November 5th 1991, Rita Atria a young 17-year-old Sicilian girl, goes to see an anti-Mafia judge Paolo Borsellino to denounce the Mafia system that was responsible for the murder of her father and her brother. It is the first time that such a young woman from a Mafia family rebels and betrays the Mafia. From that moment on, Rita's days are numbered. She only has nine months to live...
|Gérard Jugnot
|Judge
|Francesco Casisa
|Vito
|Marcello Mazzarella
|Don Michele
|Mario Pupella
|Don Salvo
|Paolo Briguglia
|Bruni
|Manuela Mulé
|Pubblico ministero
