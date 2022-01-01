Not Available

The Sicilian Girl

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

R&C Produzioni

Inspired to a true story, on November 5th 1991, Rita Atria a young 17-year-old Sicilian girl, goes to see an anti-Mafia judge Paolo Borsellino to denounce the Mafia system that was responsible for the murder of her father and her brother. It is the first time that such a young woman from a Mafia family rebels and betrays the Mafia. From that moment on, Rita's days are numbered. She only has nine months to live...

Cast

Gérard JugnotJudge
Francesco CasisaVito
Marcello MazzarellaDon Michele
Mario PupellaDon Salvo
Paolo BrigugliaBruni
Manuela MuléPubblico ministero

