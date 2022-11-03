1928

The Sideshow

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1928

Studio

Not Available

Melrose's circus is being threatened by his competitor, who's angry that Melrose has outmanuevered him in bookings; what he doesn't know is that the competitor has also planted a saboteur who creates accidents in hopes of reducing the value of the circus. Meanwhile, he's also hired a beautiful young woman as the magician's assistant, with eyes toward more - but he realizes that, as a midget, she won't have him.

Cast

Marie PrevostQueenie Parker
Ralph GravesGentleman Ted Rogers
'Little Billy' RhodesP.W. Melrose (as Little Billy)
Alan RoscoeGhandi
Pat HarmonBowen (the canvas boss)

View Full Cast >

Images