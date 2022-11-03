The Sideshow

Melrose's circus is being threatened by his competitor, who's angry that Melrose has outmanuevered him in bookings; what he doesn't know is that the competitor has also planted a saboteur who creates accidents in hopes of reducing the value of the circus. Meanwhile, he's also hired a beautiful young woman as the magician's assistant, with eyes toward more - but he realizes that, as a midget, she won't have him.
|Marie Prevost
|Queenie Parker
|Ralph Graves
|Gentleman Ted Rogers
|'Little Billy' Rhodes
|P.W. Melrose (as Little Billy)
|Alan Roscoe
|Ghandi
|Pat Harmon
|Bowen (the canvas boss)
View Full Cast >