The Siding

A journalist is preparing to take a train trip, when he is confronted by the spirit of professor Ryszpans who tells what happened to him. When he boarded a train standing on a siding, he encountered trackman Wiór with a newspaper informing about the crash of the train and the death of several passengers, including professor Ryszpans. The professor is joined by engineer Zniesławski, who has also heard of the impending disaster and is interested in it from the technical side. On hearing the news of an approaching catastrophe, other passengers leave the train in panic at the next station. However, trackman Wiór manages to hypnotize several travelers who continue with the journey. Ryszpans hears a roar and sees objects crumbling around him, and then turns into a shadow. After hearing the story, the journalist resigns from his train trip.