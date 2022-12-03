The Sights and Sounds of Yellowstone National Park

Not Available

A breathtaking tour of Yellowstone National Park. The oldest, largest and most popular national park in this country, Yellowstone not only offers superb mountain scenery, but is also one of the world's principal wildlife preserves. See the majestic moose and elk with their huge antlers, rare trumpeter swans, ever-hungry bear, playwful river otter, skittish coyote and shaggy buffalo. The park fought for it's life in the fires of 1988, yet it endures as a year-round riot of color and contrast. All topped off by the towering geyser of Old Faithful