The Sights of China Zhangjiajie

Amid a backdrop of lush forests and craggy peaks, Zhangjiajie offers a treasure trove of plants abloom year-round. Plum trees or purple azaleas in winter are followed by the colorful flurry of over 3,000 types of plants blossoming at once in spring. Lakes, streams and waterfalls cool the heat of summer and give life to Davidia, or "Dove" trees. In autumn, yellow chrysanthemums blanket the entire area. Enter a rare and multi-hued world that is also home to an ethnic minority group with intriguing traditions.