Rockford Illinois. Local boy, Logan Lewis, is reported dead along with 41 others at a house in Los Angeles, CA. The government releases a statement blaming a undiscovered uranium mine nearby. The bodies, over-exposed to radiation, have been confiscated. The house ruined and destroyed. Shaken by her brother's death, Devan seeks answers. She recruits her childhood friend, Nate, to come with her to California and make peace with Logan's death. Nate, caught up in the conspiracy, brings along his friend Brandon to document it all on video. But what they find is unlike anything they ever expected, for not everyone in the house that night is dead...