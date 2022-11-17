Not Available

In 1974, hoping to capture the famous Sound of Philadelphia, David Bowie went to the legendary Sigma Sound Studios to record his YOUNG AMERICANS album. While there he struck up a special bond with some of his biggest fans, the Sigma Kids. And they struck up lifelong friendships with each other. All leading up to that day in August of '74 when The Sigma Kids were called up into the studio to hear the finished product, party with the band, give their feedback, and become part of Rock and Roll history.