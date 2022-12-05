The Sign for Love

Not Available

When El-Ad was small, his mother told him: “Raising you is like raising three kids.” Ever since that moment, he felt guilty for being deaf, and tried extra hard to be like everyone else. He became even more alienated after the tragic death of his mother and the breakdown of his family. El-Ad later started a family of his own, becoming a father through a shared parenting arrangement with his friend Yaeli, who’s also deaf, surrounded by their deaf friends. The film is his first-person account of the life he created for himself, and his attempt version of family and parenthood.