The Silence

Traveling through an unnamed European country on the brink of war, sickly, intellectual Ester, her sister Anna and Anna's young son, Johan, check into a near-empty hotel. A basic inability to communicate among the three seems only to worsen during their stay. Anna provokes her sister by enjoying a dalliance with a local man, while the boy, left to himself, has a series of enigmatic encounters that heighten the growing air of isolation.
|Gunnel Lindblom
|Anna
|Birger Malmsten
|The Bartender
|Håkan Jahnberg
|The Waiter
|Jörgen Lindström
|Johan
|Ingrid Thulin
|Ester
