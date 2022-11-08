1964

The Silence

  • Drama
  • Romance

Not Available

Not Available

February 2nd, 1964

Svensk Filmindustri

Traveling through an unnamed European country on the brink of war, sickly, intellectual Ester, her sister Anna and Anna's young son, Johan, check into a near-empty hotel. A basic inability to communicate among the three seems only to worsen during their stay. Anna provokes her sister by enjoying a dalliance with a local man, while the boy, left to himself, has a series of enigmatic encounters that heighten the growing air of isolation.

Cast

Gunnel LindblomAnna
Birger MalmstenThe Bartender
Håkan JahnbergThe Waiter
Jörgen LindströmJohan
Ingrid ThulinEster

