The Silence of Dean Maitland

Dean Maitland (John Longden), a young man in orders and engaged to a woman, is involved in a tragedy, to reveal the details of which would ruin his career. The Dean denies responsibility for both the pregnancy of his lover Alma Lee (Charlotte Francis), and the death of her father, whom it turns out was enraged at the Dean's behaviour, attacked him and was killed in a fall. His friend, Dr. Everard (John Warwick), is found guilty of the death on false evidence, and Maitland allows him to suffer 20 years imprisonment. When the doctor is released from prison, bitter and seeking revenge, the Dean must confront his silence and his guilt, and the climax is the Dean's confession from the pulpit of his sins...