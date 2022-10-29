Not Available

The more you evolve, the more danger we run. The more we progress, we are more likely to die. Who would have thought that we could be the destroyers of the human race itself? Well that time has come. But as in every adversity, there is always hope ... Join Axel Ford, an American brave willing to give his life to save others, on its way to rebuilding the world and discover this emotionally charged adventure and solitude. A new production of MA-Cinema Studios starring Juanjo Muñoz-Torrero, Antonio Castro and Raul Arenas. Enjoy like never before The Silence of Earth with a completely original soundtrack and never before seen together with Axel and dive into an almost abandoned Cleveland.