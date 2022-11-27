The Silence Of Elsewhere

Not Available

Most of the characters in this romantic drama are waiting for something. Jeanne is waiting for her husband Francois to return; he abandoned her and their son Christophe a couple of years ago. The boy is waiting for his father, too. Meanwhile, Jeanne's current lover Marcel is waiting for her to come to her senses about the cad who went a way, and recognize the worthiness of his love for her. Finally, the absent husband is also waiting for the right time to make his belated reappearance. All this takes place near the gas station Jeanne runs in a dessicated and remote region in southern France.