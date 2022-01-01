1991

The Silence of the Lambs

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

February 13th, 1991

Studio

Orion Pictures

FBI trainee Clarice Starling ventures into a maximum-security asylum to pick the diseased brain of Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist turned homicidal cannibal. Starling needs clues to help her capture a serial killer. Unfortunately, her Faustian relationship with Lecter soon leads to his escape, and now two deranged killers are on the loose.

Jodie FosterClarice Starling
Anthony HopkinsHannibal Lecter
Scott GlennJack Crawford
Ted LevineJame 'Buffalo Bill' Gumb
Anthony HealdDr. Frederick Chilton
Brooke SmithCatherine Martin

