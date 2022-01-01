The Silence of the Lambs

FBI trainee Clarice Starling ventures into a maximum-security asylum to pick the diseased brain of Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist turned homicidal cannibal. Starling needs clues to help her capture a serial killer. Unfortunately, her Faustian relationship with Lecter soon leads to his escape, and now two deranged killers are on the loose.
|Jodie Foster
|Clarice Starling
|Anthony Hopkins
|Hannibal Lecter
|Scott Glenn
|Jack Crawford
|Ted Levine
|Jame 'Buffalo Bill' Gumb
|Anthony Heald
|Dr. Frederick Chilton
|Brooke Smith
|Catherine Martin
