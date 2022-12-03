The Silent Angel

Not Available

This is the story of 103 year-old Dobri Dobrev, a Bulgarian beggar who wanted to change the world. Born in the small village of Bailovo, Dobri was the largest benefactor of the most revered Cathedral in Eastern Europe, as well as other crumbling monasteries and churches. He is praised by thousands of ordinary people who were profoundly touched by his compassion for others. Dobri has received worldwide attention from those who have been inspired by his life. His story is shared in hundreds of thousands of YouTube videos and Facebook posts. He has also been re-Tweeted on Twitter thousands of times where he is called "The most humble man on Earth” and "Dobri the Saint.”