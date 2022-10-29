The Silent Chaos

Not Available

People are scared of the deaf. They are convinced that we are possessed by evil spirits", Dominic, a deaf man from Butembo City, tells us. The strong belief in magic in this part of the Congo means that he, like so many other deaf Congolese, is forced to live in isolation, dehumanized by his neighbors' unwillingness to interact with him. As a result he is thrown into chaos. For the deaf, this vibrant land of rich red soil and green green grass, offers only a silent and empty landscape amidst isolation and rejection.