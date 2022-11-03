1958

The Silent Enemy

  • Action
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 1958

Studio

Not Available

The Mediterranean, 1941/42 - Axis forces are using frogmen and manned torpedoes to attack previously impregnable harbours. The Allied forces need to come up with something to answer this threat, which they find in the form of Lt. Lionel "Buster" Crabb.

Cast

Laurence HarveyLieutenant "Buster" Crabb, R.N.V.R.
Michael CraigLeading Seaman Knowles
Dawn AddamsThird Officer Jill Masters, W.R.N.S
John ClementsThe Admiral
Sid JamesChief Petty Officer Thorpe
Alec McCowenAble Seaman Morgan

View Full Cast >

Images