The Silent Enemy

The Mediterranean, 1941/42 - Axis forces are using frogmen and manned torpedoes to attack previously impregnable harbours. The Allied forces need to come up with something to answer this threat, which they find in the form of Lt. Lionel "Buster" Crabb.
|Laurence Harvey
|Lieutenant "Buster" Crabb, R.N.V.R.
|Michael Craig
|Leading Seaman Knowles
|Dawn Addams
|Third Officer Jill Masters, W.R.N.S
|John Clements
|The Admiral
|Sid James
|Chief Petty Officer Thorpe
|Alec McCowen
|Able Seaman Morgan
View Full Cast >