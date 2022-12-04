The Silent King

Not Available

In the beginning of the World War I, Iran’s government decides to remain neutral in order to save the country from further damage. But the countries in war, especially the allied powers (Russia and Britain) and the axis powers (Germany and the Ottoman Empire) ignore Iran’s stance and turn the country into their political and military battlefield. In this situation the young Ahmad Shah Qajar, Iran’s king, feels helpless facing these highly experienced foreign politicians. The young king remembers nothing from his childhood or teen years, and during one of the toughest historical points of Iran when the Russians and the British politicians interfere with most of Iran’s internal affairs to the point of affecting Iranian people’s personal lives, he meets Konts de Gotti, the daughter of Austria’s prime minister in Iran ...