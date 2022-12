Not Available

The pacifist warrior Silver Hermit is accused of having killed and/or conspired to kill three rivals in a martial arts contest. The contest is to choose a brave warrior to marry a princess, heir to a famous martial arts school and the daughter of the most powerful martial artist in China, Lady Jade. In proving his innocence, Silver Hermit teams up with a mysterious woman and the warrior Iron Axe to fight against his accusers as well as the real culprits.