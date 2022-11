Not Available

A Terrytoons cartoon released 20 July 1945. Mice live in an abandoned shack and have a friend in a Goofy-like dog named Rover, who protects them from the cats. The Country Cats hatch a plan to bump the dog off and gain access to the Mice Morsels. The cats trick Rover and seal him in a box and drop it onto a railroad track. The Silver Streak bears down on the crate as Mighty Mouse flies to the rescue! Mighty makes quick work of the cats.