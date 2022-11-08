Not Available

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar

  • Documentary
  • History
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

mylifetime

Based on her book, "Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance," "The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar" follows Simone Biles (Jeanté Godlock) through the sacrifices and hard work that led her to win 19 Olympic and World Championship medals and ultimately cemented her stake as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. After a field trip to a gymnastics training center when Simone was six years old, she caught the eye of a local coach who recognized that Simone had a remarkable gift for the sport.

Cast

Kathleen Rose PerkinsAimee Boorman
Marylin NorryMartha Karolyi
Tisha Campbell-Martin
Raven Bowens
Julius Tennon
Kelsey Scott

