The Singer Story: Made in Clydebank

The Singer sewing machine, international icon and a symbol of the Industrial Revolution, helped put the town of Clydebank on the map. Over the course of a century, it employed tens of thousands of 'bankies' before its demise nearly 40 years ago. This documentary charts the story of those workers: how their lives were intertwined with the fortunes of Scotland’s first US multinational company. The programme pays homage to the Singer machine, and the huge impact it made on families and households all over the world.