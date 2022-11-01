The Singing Nun

1966

A Belgian nun, Sister Ann is sent to another order where she's at first committed to helping troubled souls like, Nichole and little Dominic. When Father Clementi hears Sister Ann's uplifting singing style, he takes her to a talent contest. Suddenly, Sister Ann is signed to a record deal and everyone is listening to her light-hearted songs. Sister Ann is unprepared for her new found fame (like appearing on the "Ed Sullivan" show) and unwanted side-effects, including a wrongful attraction to an old friend,