1966

The Singing Nun

  • Music
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 1st, 1966

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A Belgian nun, Sister Ann is sent to another order where she's at first committed to helping troubled souls like, Nichole and little Dominic. When Father Clementi hears Sister Ann's uplifting singing style, he takes her to a talent contest. Suddenly, Sister Ann is signed to a record deal and everyone is listening to her light-hearted songs. Sister Ann is unprepared for her new found fame (like appearing on the "Ed Sullivan" show) and unwanted side-effects, including a wrongful attraction to an old friend,

Cast

Ricardo MontalbanFather Clementi
Greer GarsonMother Prioress
Agnes MooreheadSister Cluny
Chad EverettRobert Gerarde
Katharine RossNicole Arlien
Ed SullivanHimself

