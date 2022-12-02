Not Available

The Singing Sheikh

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Sheikh Imam Mohammad Ahmad Eissa, born 1918, is famous throughout the Arab world for his folk songs indicting the ruling classes. Considered the voice of the oppressed, he is banned from state television and radio, and has been imprisoned numerous times, including in 1974 for the occasion of President Nixon's visit. With scenes of Egyptian street life set to his often caustic musical criticisms of his native Egypt's upper classes, the Sheikh's message is that "If a beautiful thing is suppressed today, it will rise tomorrow."

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images