Not Available

After a sink full of soapy water empties through a gurgling drain, a finger appears from underneath: Zé, a plumber, is at work. Eva, the lady of the house, interrupts him wearing little but a smile. She coaxes him out and seduction begins, interrupted by the surprise arrival of her lover, Carlão, a gun-toting criminal. Zé hides under the sink, watching through the drain hole as Carlão gives Eva a valuable necklace and makes love to her. Carlão is called away abruptly on business only to have his enemy Zim arrive a minute later to claim the necklace. Zé's still under the sink observing as mayhem descends on the kitchen. Will it end with a bang or a whimper?