1930

The Sins of the Children

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 26th, 1930

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A German immigrant to a small American town is a widower with four children and a barber. He has saved enough money to invest in a partnership in a savings-and-loan company with a friend. But a son has been stricken with tuberculosis, and the investment money goes to pay for the son's treatment in Arizona. The man continues to be a barber. Twenty years later, the wastrel son of the now-rich man who was to have been his partner, falls in love with the barber's daughter.

Cast

Robert MontgomeryNick Higginson
Elliott NugentJohnnie
Leila HyamsAlma
Clara BlandickMartha Wagenkampf
Mary DoranLaura
Francis X. Bushman Jr.Ludwig

