Not Available

The Sister Next Door is a Korea Erotic movie and a little bit comedy. The story is about an Korean material girl nowadays. She love to sleep, to shopping, to party, and selfie too. The house next door is home of a teenager, who love to look through the windows, and capture all the moments into his phone. He use his videos to blackmail her. But later, the girl know how to use his weapon to beat him down. He seduce him to drunk and capture back all the funny and shameful things of him.