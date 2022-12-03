Not Available

Filmed by Feebee Lee Von Diamond, a transgender wine estate employee in Stellenbosch, South Africa, “The Sisterhood: Visits with my Friends”, functions as a continuation and critique of director Roger Horn’s 2010 film, ‘The Sisterhood” in which Feebee briefly appeared. Feebee observes, provokes, and discusses failed romantic relationships, religion, drunken misadventures, and family loss with her close circle of friends. As Feebee explained to director Horn upon giving him her initial footage, “the first film was the truth, but everyone was on their best behavior most of the time in front of the camera and that is not always how we are.”