The colourfully named gold prospector Hermann Kermit Warm has being pursued across 1,000 miles of 1850s Oregon desert to San Francisco by the notorious assassins Eli and Charlie Sisters. Except Eli is having a personal crisis and beginning to doubt the longevity of his chosen career. And Hermann might have a better offer.
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Charlie Sisters
|John C. Reilly
|Eli Sisters
|Riz Ahmed
|Hermann Kermit Warm
|Jake Gyllenhaal
|John Morris
|Rutger Hauer
|The Commodore
|Carol Kane
|Mrs. Sisters
