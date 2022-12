Not Available

A documentary film dedicated to girls who went through detention and arrest during the Belarusian protests in August 2020. The first-person film tells how a prison cell changes a person and how long it takes to find a way out – even after being released. “The Sisters of Protest” is a series of monologues of people from different backgrounds, woven into the common experience of a Belarusian girl who is not ready to remain silent when she is deprived of her basic rights.