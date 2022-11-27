Not Available

The Sisters of Rocinante

  • Documentary

The outbreak of the economic crisis in Spain led thousands of horses (a symbol of prestige in the years of plenty for nouveau-riches) to be abandoned by their owners. On the southeastern coast of Spain, a 45-year-old British woman, aided by her volunteer helpers, has set up a rescue farm; a modern-day Noah’s Arc that offers refuge and healing to undernourished and tortured horses (and other animals). A humble yet noble tale of perseverance and endurance and a parable for our times, which applies to people as well: once our shine comes off, society deems us redundant.

