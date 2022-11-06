Not Available

The Sixth Day

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Based on the novel by Andree Chedid, the film explores a period in the British colonialized Egypt during the mid-20th century. In a poor Cairo neighborhood, Sadika is taking care of her bedridden husband, and later, her cholera infected grandson. She shares a subtle love relationship with the young Okka, who makes his living performing song and dance numbers with a monkey. His performances are based for the most part on sketches from Hollywood films of the 1930s and 1940s. Okka’s joyful and life-affirming spirit is a welcome challenge to the atmosphere of death that overwhelms the impoverished neighborhood; it is also the vehicle through which Sadika finds resiliency, love and social connection despite the isolation she suffers as her grandson’s caregiver.

Cast

DalidaSaddika
Mohsen MohieddinOkka
ChewikarChahat
Hamdy AhmedSaïd
Youssef ChahineRafah

View Full Cast >

Images