Take a roller coaster ride full of high octane adventure as 12 year old Sammy takes to the skies. With the help of a magical flying skateboard, Sammy ends up the hottest skateboarder in town. But a group of local thrashers don't like the extra competition. They plot to destroy any chance of Sammy competing against them in a local tournament. But they don't have a clue of what they're up against.