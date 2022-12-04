The Sketch: O Making Of - Parte 1: A Decência de Não Fazer Nada

Not Available

Laziness can be interpreted as aversion to work, as well as neglect, lengthy and slowness, it's something that affects everyone, especially our heroes on this journey of doing something in life. In this first chapter of three, David, Rodrigo, Alexandre and Gonçalo, will be put to the test in the middle of the great forest of Sintra where, instead of doing what they are supposed to, they are playing like stupids full of directors egos. At least they have the decency of doing nothing.