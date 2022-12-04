The Sketch: O Making Of - Parte 2: Poncha e Carne

Not Available

Homesickness is a dangerous thing, if we don't have our heads in the right place, homesickness enters in our mind without mercy. Thats what happens to Gonçalo, who misses his native land (Archipelago of Madeira), starts to rave and see leaves similar to laurel, which quickly reminds him of his two greatest pleasures in his land, Poncha and Beef. In this second chapter of three, our heroes continue to try... Without getting lost in their playfulness and idiocy, in the middle of the great forest of Sintra, where any nuance can give anything.