'The Sketch: O Making Of' - Parte 3: A Invasão

Not Available

The day has come! The ultimate day where our heroes have to prove themselves competent, and actually shoot what was supposed in this adventure, as they left everything for the last day. In this final chapter, our heroes count on the help of Bro Dias and Master Fifi, two of the most reliable allies, together they will have to face a planned invasion by a English-Germanic brigade of rheumatics, traffic, confusion and humidity. A fight against the time when our heroes may or may not be successful, in this epic conclusion in the middle of the great forest of Sintra. We just hope that no one complains.