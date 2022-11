Not Available

The Sky-Colored Seed is a series of three TV spots created for the Nippon TV (NTV) network to commemorate its 40th anniversary. The story is about a boy who plants a sky-colored seed, which grows into a big house with a lot of animals in it. It is based on the 1964 children's book The Sky-Colored Seed by Reiko Nakagawa and Yuriko Omura