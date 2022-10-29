Not Available

The Sky is Blue

    On vacation from Mexico, wealthy man-children Oscar and Arturo are causing havoc in New York City, partying like there’s no tomorrow. Their sense of entitlement is only outmatched by their unchecked stamina. Amidst the debauchery, the two get caught up in a Homeland security investigation that threatens to derail their amusement. This rambunctious comedy of mistaken identities and sexual promiscuity is a riot from start to finish.

    		Osvaldo BenavidesAuturio
    		Stephanie SigmanLaurada
    		Barbara SukowaMarquez
    		Miguel RodarteOscar

