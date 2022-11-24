The Slaughter

Not Available

A turn of the century ritual to raise the feminine evil goes horribly awry and leaves a she demon dormant on the ceremonial grounds. Sixty years later a young couple moves into a house built on the ancient grounds and their daughter's murder leaves the house abandoned for yet another forty years. Now, six fun loving college students are hired to clean up the house for a greedy real estate mogul who plans to sell it for a large profit. They unwittingly awake the demon and only the ultimate sacrifice can save the world from a future of unspeakable evil.