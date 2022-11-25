The Slaughterhouse Killer

Not Available

Small town living suits Box just fine. Blue collar, safe, simple. A passion for slaughter keeps him in line at the local abattoir where he has the chance to quench his thirst for blood. When Nathan, a young parolee arrives in town, Box is instructed to take him under his wing, and soon the two men bond over a bloody murder. Unable to resist the temptations of blood, the two form a friendship revolving around their sickness for power. A friendship which is bad news for everyone in town as they become lambs for the slaughter used solely as entertainment for the duo.