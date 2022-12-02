Not Available

Pyramid scheme, scam, cult...all words used to describe the direct sales/marketing operation profiled in The Slave Circle - a film about a business where you are owned. From how the business seeks out the most vulnerable recruits, to the psychological pressures used to make recruits conform to a singular mindset, to the lies told through its pyramid-shaped business model, The Slave Circle paints a complete picture of a worldwide business operation you may have heard about, interviewed for, or purchased a product from - without even realizing it.