Not Available

The Sleeping Beauty

  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CB Films

On the heels of the mesmeric “Bluebeard” comes this wonderfully idiosyncratic, heady and erotic exploration of another classic Charles Perrault fairy tale by French cinema’s endlessly probing and brilliant provocateuse. Time-tripping with a truly precocious heroine, we follow a once-cursed six-year-old princess as she awakens a century later at the ripe old age of 16.

Cast

Carla BesnaïnouAnastasia
Julia ArtamonovAnastasia 16 ans
Kerian MayanPeter
David ChausseJohan
Camille ChalonsFée cadette
Diana RudychenkoVéroutchka

