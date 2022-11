Not Available

Joan's life is passing her by. Her job is dull and at home she looks after her elderly Mother. There is nothing remarkable about her - apart from an amazing singing voice which no-one ever hears. Until that is Pat, a friendly nurse who is looking after Joan's Mother, hears Joan singing to her records one day. Pat sings with a womens choir called the Friends of Dusty. Would Joan like to be a Friend of Dusty too?