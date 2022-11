Not Available

Christine Walsh stars in this enchanting production as Aurora, the ill-fated princess cursed by the wicked fairy Carabosse to fall into a 100-year slumber, a spell that can only be broken by a magical kiss from Prince Florimund (David Ashmole). Maina Gielgud directs this masterful adaptation of the Piotr llyich Tchaikovsky classic, featuring the Elizabethan Melbourne Orchestra conducted by Barry Wordsworth.