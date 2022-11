Not Available

This animated series gives rapper Eminem yet another outlet for his genius, this time as his alter ego, Slim Shady. His cartoon identity is even more fearless than he is, saying what he truly thinks and doing what he truly wants and setting the world ablaze. Watch him slap down some rhymes and riff on everything from unruly celebrities to living life under the blazing limelight. Extras include a lost episode, a making-of featurette and more.