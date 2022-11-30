The Slow Fast Walk

Not Available

The Mackenzie Mountains, adjacent to the Rocky Mountains, in the American North, form a 233,125 square kilometer range between the Yukon and the Northwest Territories, Canada. Located just under the Arctic Circle, it peaks at 2972m (Keele Peak) and contains 55% of the world’s tungsten reserves. This territory is devoid of any city … Only two roads venture into these areas: Nahanni Range Road and Canol Road, both on the Yukon side. On the Northwest Territory side, there are only the remains of an old pipe line that was dismantled just after the Second World War and ends at the Canol Road terminus. It is on foot and without eating that Florian Gomet, lecturer, traveler, lumberjack, and author of multiple adventures on the edge of physical possibilities, proposes to cross this immaculate territory.