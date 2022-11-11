The Slowest Train

Not Available

Spring, 1943. A military train is heading from a city, just liberated from the fascists. A special carriage with divisional printing-works is hitched to the train. Manager of the printing-works and correspondent expects he will travel alone, and even makes a prudent sign on the door - mines. But gradually the carriage starts to get filled with uninvited fellow travelers. The first were an injured soldier with a girl, then - a pregnant woman with escort, two communist party members, an actress, aunt Pasha, and others. The correspondent has nothing but to put up with it, because he cant turn out people, who suffer from the war, each in his/her own way.